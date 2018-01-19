Leon Goretzka: Bayern Munich to sign Schalke midfielder

Goretzka has scored 14 goals in 101 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka will sign for Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer.

The 22-year-old Germany international has scored 14 goals in 101 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke and will join Bayern on a four-year deal.

Goretzka - who joined from VfL Bochum in 2013 - had reportedly attracted interest from clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

"We've done everything we can to keep Leon," said manager Christian Heidel.

"In the summer there was an agreement with him and his advisor. He still wanted time to wait for athletic development."

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich CEO, added: "We are very happy that Leon has decided, despite considerable competition from abroad, to sign for FC Bayern.

"This ensures he will remain in the Bundesliga."