Aberdeen: Derek McInnes says Scottish Cup win would seal place in Dons' history

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is well aware of the threat posed by Championship side St Mirren

Scottish Cup fourth round - Aberdeen v St Mirren Venue: Pittodrie Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says winning the Scottish Cup would cement his side's place as one of the best in the club's history.

McInnes' men won the League Cup in 2014 and his side were runners-up to Celtic in all three competitions last season.

Ahead of St Mirren's fourth-round trip to Pittodrie, McInnes said winning "one trophy doesn't sit well with us."

"I want my team to be remembered for lifting trophies as well as being a very good team," said the 46-year-old.

"The pressure is on ourselves. This will be looked at as a good spell, I think, in the history of the club. We want to try to get another trophy, and none better than the Scottish Cup.

Niall McGinn returned to Aberdeen this month following a spell in South Korea

"We understand how difficult it is to win a cup - the draw's got to be kind to you, you have to be lucky with injuries, suspensions, the rub of the green on the day.

"But ultimately, you've got to have that motivation and focus that you can see yourself winning the trophy in May. That's the plan for us when we set off on this cup campaign.

"There will probably be three or four clubs, and maybe one or two more, who will see it as a real disappointment if they don't win it. I would say we are one of those clubs and the fact that we are up there getting judged against Rangers and Celtic, Hibs and Hearts, pleases me, because it wasn't always that way.

"We've been close in cup competitions over the past few years but this year we'll be one of the few teams going into the competition who actually believe we can go and win it. That's always got to be the way for us."

McInnes has been in charge of the Dons since 2013, leading them to three successive Premiership runners-up finishes behind Celtic.

In the past seven months he has rejected opportunities to move to Sunderland and Rangers.

Aberdeen open their Scottish Cup campaign on Saturday against Championship leaders St Mirren, who head north full of confidence, with the Paisley outfit eight points clear of second-place Dundee United.

"I've watched enough of St Mirren this year and been very impressed," McInnes added. "[Manager] Jack Ross has done some fantastic work there. I do think that the priority for them will be to get out of their division and be a top-flight team next season, and they're doing that with every confidence.

"We expect a difficult game but we also expect to make it extremely difficult for St Mirren. They have enough quality there to show that they can perform in the Premiership, and there will be no complacency here."

McInnes' side beat Inverness Caley Thistle on penalties to win the League Cup in 2014

McInnes has added Manchester City midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali and Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn to his squad in January so far, although the former is still awaiting a work permit for his loan deal.

And the manager has not ruled out more additions.

"January is always a difficult month to do good business," McInnes said. "I think the squad, in terms of numbers, is strong enough, but if a player came up that might help us to meet those objectives that we spoke about, then we would maybe ask the question.

"I'm happy with the squad, the emergence of one or two of the younger ones this season has helped bulk up the squad."