Steven Naismith: Hearts striker 'made the right choice'

Steven Naismith will spend the rest of the season on loan at Hearts

Hearts' new forward Steven Naismith says he made "the right choice" in moving to Tynecastle and is excited at the prospect of making a derby debut.

Naismith, 31, has joined on loan from Norwich for the rest of the season.

Hearts host Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Sunday in the Scottish Cup fourth round, after they drew 0-0 in December.

"I know the last one was a draw but it was quite feisty so I'm sure it'll start like that on Sunday," Naismith said.

"It's a good one to start so I'm excited for it and I'm really looking forward just to be back involved in football.

"It being a derby in the Scottish Cup is definitely something that makes it that wee bit more special."

Naismith's first goal for Scotland came during Hearts manager Craig Levein's time in charge of the national team.

The forward had other suitors during the January transfer window and was linked with clubs in England and Scotland, including two of his former sides, Kilmarnock and Rangers.

And he says Hearts' "enthusiasm to get a deal done" made the difference.

"I definitely think I've made the right choice," said, Naismith, who is unsure whether he will return to England in the summer but re-iterated his desire to finish his playing career in Scotland.

"I've worked with the manager before and from when I was last in Scotland, the transformation in terms of training facilities to the new stand - it's exciting times for the club. To be part of that with the youngsters coming through is something that I felt ticked all the boxes.

"The main thing for me when I was moving in January was mainly about football. It wasn't about finances or anything like that. I've been fortunate that I've had a successful career and done well - better than I ever thought I would.

"As you get older, the priorities are definitely about playing football because inevitably there is one day you're going to wake up and you'll not be able to play football at a professional level."

Meanwhile, Hearts have confirmed left-back Rafal Grzelak has left the club by mutual consent.

The Pole made 16 appearances since moving to Tynecastle in June last year.

Hearts say Grezlak "moves in search of more regular first-team football and the club would like to wish him well in the future".