Inspections for Scottish fixtures

Peterhead's Balmoor will be inspected on Friday

Pitch inspections are planned before some of the weekend's Scottish Cup and League Two matches.

Wintry weather across the country has placed fixtures in doubt.

Friday's tie between Formartine and Cove Rangers will be subject to a 13:00 GMT inspection, as will Saturday's Peterhead v Dumbarton tie.

In League Two, Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath, Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City and Berwick Rangers v Elgin City will be inspected on Friday.

Inspections

Scottish Cup fourth round

Formartine v Cove Rangers (Friday, 13:00, scheduled kick-off at 20:00)

Peterhead v Dumbarton (Friday, 13:00, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)

League Two

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath (Friday, 15:00, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)

Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City (Friday, 15:30, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)

Berwick Rangers v Elgin City (Friday, 16:00, scheduled kick-off Saturday, 15:00)