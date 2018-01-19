Ryan Broom: Eastleigh sign Bristol Rovers midfielder on one-month loan

Ryan Broom in action for Bristol Rovers
Ryan Broom has made two substitute appearances in League One this season for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers midfielder Ryan Broom has joined National League Eastleigh on a one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Rovers in all competitions this season, scoring twice in a 5-1 Checkatrade Trophy win against Wycombe Wanderers in August.

He is set to join up with the Eastleigh squad for their trip to Maidstone United on Saturday.

Welshman Broom is a predominantly a right-sided midfielder.

