Simon Church: Wales international forward joins Plymouth Argyle

Simon Church was a member of Wales' squad for the 2016 European Championships

Plymouth Argyle have signed Wales international forward Simon Church on an undisclosed-length deal.

Church, 28, has 38 caps and was a free agent after leaving Scunthorpe United earlier this month after completing a three-month contract.

The former Reading, Charlton and Aberdeen striker has scored 41 league goals in his career in 246 appearances.

Argyle are unbeaten in their last eight matches and host League One leaders Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

