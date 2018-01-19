Ilias Chatzitheodoridis: Brentford defender joins Cheltenham Town on loan

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis (left) has yet to make his English Football League debut for Brentford

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed Brentford defender Ilias Chatzitheodoridis on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Bees in the EFL Cup last August and has featured four times in all competitions.

Greece-born left-back Chatzitheodoridis joined Brentford in 2016 after spending time in Arsenal's youth set-up.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Robins at Mansfield on Saturday.

