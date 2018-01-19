Gateshead sign Newcastle and Burton youngsters McNall and Fox on loan

In September 2015, Lewis McNall scored a 16 minute hat-trick for Newcastle Under 18s against a Manchester United squad that included Marcus Rashford.

Gateshead have signed Newcastle United striker Lewis McNall and Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox on loan until the end of the season.

McNall, 18, who has yet to play for the Magpies first team, has scored 28 goals in 36 starts at youth level.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Fox has made two appearances for Burton Albion this season, scoring the winner in a 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Cardiff.

Fox also played for Solihull Moors last October during a one month loan.

