Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd in talks to sign Arsenal forward, Jose Mourinho confirms

Manchester United Jose Mourinho has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and that he is "calmly waiting for news".

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said it is "likely" the Chile international will join their Premier League rivals.

United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to be included in any deal and has not been selected to face Burnley.

"There is no point in trying to hide or deny, but it is not done at all," said Mourinho.

"I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did."

Sanchez, 29, is out of contract in June and is thought to have agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club.

Mourinho says he has not be involved in any of the negotiations for Sanchez and Mkhitaryan.

"I like to be out, I am out and I will just calmly wait for news, no more than that," he added.

Manchester City decided not to pursue their interest in signing Sanchez due to the cost of the deal.

It is understood the wages being demanded by Sanchez would have put him ahead of all City's star players, something the club decided they would not do.

"I am not the guy with the mathematics," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "I think he's going to United. Congratulations to both of them.

"The players and the managers decide what's best. There's nothing to add. My opinion on Alexis remains the same. It was a pleasure to be with him in Barcelona - I wish him all the best."

Mourinho coy on new contract

Meanwhile, United are close to reaching an agreement with Mourinho over a new contract to extend his Old Trafford stay beyond 2019.

But the 55-year-old refused to confirm the talks, adding: "My contract ends July 2019, so plenty of time to speak.

"I know that the club is happy and the owners, the board are happy, they know I am happy and when that's the case one day we decide to do something we will do it easily, but plenty of time."