Randell Williams: Wycombe Wanderers sign Watford forward on loan

Wycombe Wanderers have signed forward Randell Williams on loan from Watford until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Hornets last summer after earning a first professional contract with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Williams was previously at ninth-tier side Tower Hamlets, but has spent this term in Watford's under-23 side.

"He gives us another option in attack as we move into the final months of the season," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

