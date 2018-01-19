Liverpool: Loris Karius is now the first choice goalkeeper, says Jurgen Klopp

Karius has made just 14 Premier League appearances since moving to Liverpool from Mainz in 2016

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Loris Karius is the club's first-choice goalkeeper but warned he needs to deliver.

Simon Mignolet began the season in goal for Liverpool but has not been named in the Reds' first XI since the club's New Year's Day win over Burnley.

Karius made his first Premier League start of 2018 in Sunday's 4-3 win against Manchester City and Klopp says the number one shirt is his to lose.

"He's the number one now," said Klopp.

"Loris needs to deliver and he knows that."

Karius received some criticism for being for being beaten at his near post when Leroy Sane made it 1-1 just before half-time on Sunday.

But Klopp stood by the German shot-stopper.

"It is a difficult job being a goalkeeper or centre-half at Liverpool because no-one forgives you one mistake," he said.

"I am fine with our goalkeeper situation. Yes, Loris could have made a save for the first goal against Man City even though I thought it was a world-class finish.

"He is a really good goalkeeper and we brought him in because we wanted him to play."

Any more moves in the transfer market?

Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013, has scored three goals the club this season

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m earlier this month while bringing in defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a world record £75m deal.

Striker Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan and while Klopp would not expand on that, he suggested the club's business in the transfer market is complete - both ingoing and outgoing.

"We don't discuss the transfer market here," he said.

"We have a long and decisive part of the season to play. We need all the players. We will see how it will be.

"If something jumped in my face maybe we'd think about it."