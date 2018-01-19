BBC Sport - Irish League managers look ahead to Saturday's Irish Premiership games

  From the section Irish

Irish League managers Oran Kearney, David McAlinden, Gary Haveron and Gavin Dykes look ahead to Saturday's Irish Premiership games involving their teams.

Top two Coleraine and Crusaders meet in the big match of the day at Ballycastle Road, with Carrick Rangers hosting Glentoran and Ballinamallard United away to Warrenpoint Town.

In the day's other fixtures, Linfield are at home to Glenavon, Ballymena United travel to Bangor to face Ards and Cliftonville entertain Dungannon Swifts.

Top Stories