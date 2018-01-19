Arsenal: It's not a crisis, says former midfielder Francis Coquelin

Media playback is not supported on this device Gunners team-mates have no problem with Sanchez, Coquelin tells Football Focus

French midfielder Francis Coquelin says there is no crisis at his former club Arsenal.

The Gunners have gone five games without a win and are involved in several drawn-out transfer deals, with forward Alexis Sanchez set to leave.

Coquelin, 26, was sold to Spanish club Valencia last week but continues to have faith in manager Arsene Wenger.

"It's not a crisis, they just need a couple of results to get going again," he told the BBC World Football show.

Sanchez looks set to join Manchester United, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan potentially moving in the opposite direction, and Wenger has also expressed an interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wenger took charge in 1996, with the most recent of his three Premier League titles coming in 2004, and Coquelin believes the French boss must sign an immediate replacement if star man Sanchez leaves this month.

"People tend to forget what Wenger has done for the club," he added. "I understand the frustration but everyone should stand by him, everyone should be behind [him]. That's the only way results are going to turn around.

"If they let Sanchez go, what I am sure of is they will have to strengthen the team, because he will be a big miss. For fans, they demand a competitive team. They will be upset if no-one comes in the transfer market and they let Sanchez go."

You can listen to an interview with Francis Coquelin on the BBC World Football show. He is also on Football Focus on BBC One from 12:00 GMT on Saturday.