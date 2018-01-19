CHAN 2018: Nigeria leave it late before beating Libya 1-0

Nigeria's coach at the African Nations Championship is Salisu Yusuf.

Nigeria left it late to beat Libya 1-0 in Group C of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco on Friday.

Salisu Yusuf's men dominated the game but had to wait until the 79th minute for Sunday Felaye to score the winner from an Osas Okoro corner.

Nigeria have four points from their two matches at the tournament for locally-based players, one more than Libya.

Libya began the game knowing a win would take them to the quarter-finals.

However, they were happy to cautiously take chances when they could rather than launching all-out attacks.

The local Super Eagles dominated the first half in terms of possession and while Libya did their best to get forward, neither keeper - both of whom were their team captains - had a serious save to make.

The first chance of the second half fell to Ogbugh in the 55th minute as he headed a cross from Sunday Falaye straight at Libya keeper Muhammad Nashnoush.

Ten minutes later, it was Libya's turn to go close as substitute Abdelsalam Alaqoub fired a shot across goal from outside the area but also past the post.

The deadlock was finally broken 11 minutes from time when Okoro's corner landed at Felaye's feet and he made no mistake from close range with a first-time shot.

Later in Group C, Rwanda take on Equatorial Guinea with all four teams still in contention for a place in the quarter-finals regardless of the result.

In the last round of Group C matches on Tuesday, Rwanda will play Libya while Nigeria face Equatorial Guinea.