Gboly Ariyibi: Northampton Town sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Gboly Ariyibi could make his Cobblers debut against MK Dons, with whom he spent the first half of this season on loan, scoring seven times

League One strugglers Northampton Town have made their seventh signing of the January transfer window by bringing in Nottingham Forest winger Gboly Ariyibi on loan for the rest of the season.

The USA-born 22-year-old began his career on Southampton's books before moving to Leeds United, from whom he joined Chesterfield in August 2014.

Ariyibi signed for Forest in January 2017 after 70 games for Chesterfield.

He then started this season on loan at another League One side, MK Dons.

Ariyibi could make his debut for the Cobblers, who lie 21st in League One, at home to their fellow strugglers Dons this Saturday.

He played for MK in the two sides' first meeting this season, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

His arrival at Sixfields follows the signings of goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell (Rotherham United) and defenders Jordan Turnbull (Coventry City) and Joe Bunney (Rochdale).

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.