Scottish Cup: Hibs boss Neil Lennon says Hearts' form a 'misnomer' ahead of derby

Can Hearts stop Hibs prevailing for a third straight year in the Scottish Cup?

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says Hearts' nine-match unbeaten run is a 'misnomer' ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup fourth-round derby at Tynecastle.

Craig Levein's side have won three and drawn six of their last nine matches, while Hibs have not lost to their city rivals in their last nine encounters.

But Lennon points to the fact his side had an Oli Shaw goal incorrectly ruled out when the sides drew 0-0 last month.

"We scored a legitimate goal and should have won," he said.

"So maybe it [Hearts' unbeaten run] is a bit of a misnomer. It'll be a totally different game and it's irrelevant what has gone on before. I expect it to be another tense, physical battle.

"Form goes out the window, with derbies you can go into it red hot and be flat, or you can be flat and come out of it red hot.

"I want to come out of the game hopefully in the next round and if we have to fight for it, scrap for it, or play football for it, then that's what we have to do."

Hibs' Oli Shaw had a goal ruled out against Hearts, despite the ball having crossed the line

Sunday's match will be the first for both sides following the winter break and Lennon expects his players to hit the ground running.

"It's probably our last real opportunity to win a trophy," he said. "It's against our local rivals for the third year in a row, we're all looking forward to it.

"The players are ready, they've had a good break and I think they are champing at the bit to get out there. You'll know after five or 10 minutes whether there's any lethargy there."

Hearts are likely to start new loan signing Steven Naismith and Lennon believes the former Norwich, Everton, Rangers and Kilmarnock forward will prove a shrewd capture.

"He's a very good player and has been for a long time," Lennon added. "It's probably good for the game here that a player of his standing has come back, but it makes no difference to me, it doesn't affect my plans one way or the other.

Neil Lennon says the Scottish Cup represents Hibs' last chance to win a trophy this season

"I don't know how much football Steven has played but he's a quality footballer and I'm sure as he goes along he'll show that quality."

Northern Irishman Lennon, who confirmed there is interest in midfielder Danny Swanson and defender Liam Fontaine but "nothing to report", also said it would be a "body blow" if his nation's manager, Michael O'Neill, decides to leave that role for the Scotland job.

"From Scotland's point of view you have a guy who knows the international scene very, very well," Lennon added. "He's very smart, tactically astute, very familiar with the Scottish game - so it's a very good appointment if it comes to fruition."