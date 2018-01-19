Tahvon Campbell: Forest Green sign West Brom striker on loan

Tahvon Campbell has had loan spells at Kidderminster, Yeovil, Notts County and Solihull Moors

Forest Green Rovers have signed West Brom striker Tahvon Campbell on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a loan spell with National League side Solihull Moors at the start of the campaign, scoring once in 13 appearances.

"I came down and trained for a few days and I really liked the atmosphere and the style of play," Campbell told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

He could make his debut for against Cambridge on Saturday.

