Zak Jules: Shrewsbury Town loan defender to Port Vale for rest of season

Zak Jules made six appearances for Vale's League Two rivals Chesterfield earlier this season before suffering a hamstring injury

Port Vale have signed defender Zak Jules on loan from League One neighbours Shrewsbury Town for the rest of the season.

The 6ft 3in centre-half was signed from Championship outfit Reading in June, but is yet to make an appearance for the promotion-chasing League One side.

He is eligible to be considered for Saturday's trip to Accrington Stanley.

Jules, 20, was loaned to Chesterfield in September, making six appearances, but did not appear on a winning side.

The Scotland youth international, who is on a two-year contract with Shrewsbury, then returned to Shropshire after being stretchered off with a torn hamstring.

Following the arrival of Gateshead midfielder Luke Hannant, he becomes the second January signing in two days for Neil Aspin's Vale, who are 18th in League Two, nine points clear of danger but 12 points shy of the play-off places.

