Shepherd Murombedzi: Chester sign defender after Solihull Moors exit

From the section

Chester are 21st in the National League table and five points off safety

Chester have signed defender Shepherd Murombedzi following his exit from fellow National League side Solihull Moors.

The 23-year-old, who joined Solihull Moors in 2016, left the club on 16 January by mutual consent.

Murombedzi initially started his career as an attacking midfielder but moved to wing-back during his time at Solihull.

The move means he links up with Marcus Bignot once more after playing under the manager with Solihull Moors.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.