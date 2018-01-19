George Miller: Bury re-sign forward on loan from Middlesbrough

George Miller scored eight goals in 31 appearances for Bury last season

League One strugglers Bury have re-signed forward George Miller on loan from Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made 32 appearances for Bury before joining Boro on a three-year deal in the summer of 2017.

"I've signed him as he's a hard-working lad, he wants to score goals and he wants to improve," boss Ryan Lowe said.

"When I spoke to him he wanted to come and help us in this fight, so it was a no-brainer to take him".

