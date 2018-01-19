Christian Doidge: Mark Cooper says 'dive' accusation was 'tongue-in-cheek'

Mark Cooper
Mark Cooper led Forest Green Rovers to promotion from the National League last term

Forest Green Rovers boss Mark Cooper has said his comments about Christian Doidge "diving" in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Swindon Town were "tongue-in-cheek".

When asked about penalty appeals involving the Rovers striker, Cooper had said: "I'm very angry with him."

On Thursday, he clarified to BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "I'm not allowed to stand there and criticise referees, for what were two blatant penalties.

"The easiest way around it for me was to be tongue-in-cheek."

Doidge, who has netted 17 times in 34 appearances in all competitions for the League Two strugglers so far this season, had two second-half appeals waved away after going down in the box at Swindon.

Asked to confirm that he had no issues with Rovers' top scorer, Cooper, 49, replied: "None whatsoever.

"I told Christian what I was going to do beforehand and we had a good laugh and a joke about it."

