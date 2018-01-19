Amari'i Bell: Blackburn Rovers sign Fleetwood Town defender
- From the section Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Amari'i Bell from League One rivals Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old former Birmingham City youngster has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Ewood Park.
He made 115 league starts for Fleetwood after arriving on a free transfer in 2015, following loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town and Gillingham.
A statement on Fleetwood's website said Bell was subject to interest from Championship and League One clubs.
