Sean St Ledger: Guiseley sign ex-Preston defender, plus Burnley's Harry Flowers

From the section

Sean St Ledger won 37 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring three international goals

Former Republic of Ireland defender Sean St Ledger has signed for National League strugglers Guiseley.

The 33-year-old has previously played for clubs including Leicester City and Preston North End.

Guiseley, who are 23rd in the table, have also signed 21-year-old Burnley centre-back Harry Flowers.

Flowers is the grandson of former England and Wolves legend Ron, who was a non-playing member of the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Both defenders have agreed undisclosed-length contracts with Guiseley.

St Ledger was previously on a short-term deal with fellow National League side Solihull Moors until January, while Flowers had been with the Clarets since March.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.