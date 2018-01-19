Brighton sign Jurgen Locadia from PSV for club record fee

Jurgen Locadia has played in the Champions League for PSV Eindhoven

Brighton have broken their transfer record to sign striker Jurgen Locadia from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The Premier League side have reportedly paid a fee of about £14m for the 24-year-old Dutchman, who has scored nine goals in 15 games for PSV this season.

Locadia, who has spent his whole career with PSV, passed a medical today before signing a contract until June 2022.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "We are delighted to have signed Jurgen and pleased to welcome him to the club."

Brighton's previous transfer record was £13.5m, which they paid Belgian side Club Brugge to sign Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo last August.

Locadia helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie league title in 2015 and 2016, and has appeared in the Champions League.

Hughton added: "He is a player we have been aware of for sometime and it's been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type.

"He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward with a real eye for goal, and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season."

Only bottom club Swansea have scored fewer goals than Brighton, who are fifth-bottom in their first season in the Premier League having scored 17 goals from 23 games.

Locadia, who will wear the number 25 shirt for Albion, has represented Holland at all levels from under-17s to under-21s and despite being called up to the senior squad, he is yet to win his first cap.

He scored a hat-trick on his league debut, as an 18-year-old substitute in a 6-0 win over VVV-Venlo in 2012-13, and leaves PSV with a total of 45 goals from 82 Eredivisie starts, plus 45 substitute appearances.

"Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League," said Hughton.