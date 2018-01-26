Peterborough United v Leicester City
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Peterborough United are without injured midfielder Gwion Edwards (ankle) while winger Joe Ward and midfielder George Cooper are both cup-tied.
The League One side hope forward Jack Marriott, who has scored 24 goals this season, will overcome a knock.
Leicester welcome back defenders Robert Huth (ankle) and Danny Simpson (hamstring) from injury.
Malian forward Fousseni Diabate could make his senior debut after joining the Foxes earlier this month.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann: "The plan is to play behind them, create chances and score goals.
"If you sit back against Premier League teams they will pick you off and beat you easily.
"I don't want to die wondering, I want us to be brave and positive."
Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We are aware of Peterborough's strengths.
"They play good football and they have a striker in form in Jack Marriott and a very talented attacking player in Marcus Maddison.
"They showed their standard in the last round at Aston Villa. We will have to play well to win."
MATCH FACTS
- Peterborough have only lost one of their past 14 games in the FA Cup (W8 D5), although they did fail to win each of their three meetings with Premier League sides in this run (two draws v West Brom and one defeat v Chelsea).
- The Foxes have progressed from six of their past seven fourth-round ties against lower-league opposition, with their only defeat coming at the hands of West Brom in 2001-02 (0-1).
- Jack Marriott has netted five goals in the FA Cup this season, with four of those coming across his past two games (two goals v both Woking and Aston Villa).
- Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in eight goals in eight FA Cup appearances (seven goals and one assist), including a brace last time out against Fleetwood; the Nigerian averages a goal every 55 minutes in the FA Cup.
- Leicester City have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five competitive matches - should they not concede in this game, it'll equal their club record of six in a row set between February-March 1920.