Peterborough United v Leicester City

Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott has scored five FA Cup goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Peterborough United are without injured midfielder Gwion Edwards (ankle) while winger Joe Ward and midfielder George Cooper are both cup-tied.

The League One side hope forward Jack Marriott, who has scored 24 goals this season, will overcome a knock.

Leicester welcome back defenders Robert Huth (ankle) and Danny Simpson (hamstring) from injury.

Malian forward Fousseni Diabate could make his senior debut after joining the Foxes earlier this month.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann: "The plan is to play behind them, create chances and score goals.

"If you sit back against Premier League teams they will pick you off and beat you easily.

"I don't want to die wondering, I want us to be brave and positive."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We are aware of Peterborough's strengths.

"They play good football and they have a striker in form in Jack Marriott and a very talented attacking player in Marcus Maddison.

"They showed their standard in the last round at Aston Villa. We will have to play well to win."

