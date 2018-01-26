Milton Keynes Dons v Coventry City

Chuks Aneke has seven goals, five yellow cards and one red card in 22 appearances this season

MK Dons are without suspended striker Chuks Aneke after his red card in their league defeat against Northampton.

Dan Micciche takes charge of the team for the first time following his appointment as manager and has Aidan Nesbitt, Ed Upson, Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead pushing for recalls.

Coventry City defender Rod McDonald is hoping to start, having been on the bench recently after a groin injury.

Winger Kyel Reid serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

