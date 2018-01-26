Sheffield United v Preston North End

Ched Evans has failed to score in nine appearances this season

Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns but boss Chris Wilder is likely to make changes to the team that beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday.

Forward Ched Evans (ankle) could play for the first time since September.

Preston defender Ben Davies (hamstring) is out, but full-backs Darnell Fisher (hip) and Calum Woods (hamstring) are fit to return to the squad.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd played in the win over Wycombe in round three and is likely to start at Bramall Lane.

Match facts