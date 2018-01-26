Notts County v Swansea City

Renato Sanches has not featured for Swansea City since 6 January

TEAM NEWS

League Two Notts County are without goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons and midfielder Matty Virtue after both were sent off in Tuesday's defeat to Crawley.

Defender Matt Tootle is also set to miss the FA Cup fourth round tie through illness.

Swansea have no injury concerns.

Striker Tammy Abraham, defender Angel Rangel and Bayern Munich loanee Renato Sanches have all trained and could all feature.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan: "I don't fear anybody when we are at Meadow Lane.

"It's a tricky tie for Swansea, but they are Premier League and will be professional. They will come and respect us, and do what is required of them.

"They have just beaten Liverpool too, but I am hoping we can ruin what is going on there a little bit."

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "Of course we are the bigger side, but we will respect Notts County.

"We will pick a team that can win the game.

"Especially in England, opponents will always ask you questions, so we must give the correct answers.

"Even the smaller teams are very organised and difficult to play against."

