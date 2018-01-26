Notts County v Swansea City
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
League Two Notts County are without goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons and midfielder Matty Virtue after both were sent off in Tuesday's defeat to Crawley.
Defender Matt Tootle is also set to miss the FA Cup fourth round tie through illness.
Swansea have no injury concerns.
Striker Tammy Abraham, defender Angel Rangel and Bayern Munich loanee Renato Sanches have all trained and could all feature.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Notts County manager Kevin Nolan: "I don't fear anybody when we are at Meadow Lane.
"It's a tricky tie for Swansea, but they are Premier League and will be professional. They will come and respect us, and do what is required of them.
"They have just beaten Liverpool too, but I am hoping we can ruin what is going on there a little bit."
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "Of course we are the bigger side, but we will respect Notts County.
"We will pick a team that can win the game.
"Especially in England, opponents will always ask you questions, so we must give the correct answers.
"Even the smaller teams are very organised and difficult to play against."
MATCH FACTS
- The last meeting between these two sides in the FA Cup came in January 1934, with the Swans winning 1-0 at home.
- Notts County have reached the fifth round on just one occasion this century, beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 in a fourth round replay in 2009/10.
- The last time Swansea reached the fourth round was in 2014/15, losing to Championship side Blackburn 3-1 at Ewood Park. In fact, the Swans have been eliminated from two of their last three ties against lower league opponents.
- After being eliminated in eight successive FA Cup ties against top-flight opposition, the Magpies have progressed in two of the last four - beating Wigan in 2010 and Sunderland in 2011.
- Swansea City have won just eight competitive games all season so far - three of which have come against lower-league opposition in domestic cup competitions.
- Jon Stead has scored in each of his last four competitive appearances for Notts County (four goals), including the winner in Round Three of the FA Cup (1-0 vs Brentford).