Wigan Athletic v West Ham United

Walker signed for the Latics after turning down a contract extension at Tynecastle

TEAM NEWS

Winger Jamie Walker, who signed from Hearts earlier this month, is back in training for Wigan after a knee injury.

Defender Craig Morgan could also make a comeback but midfielder Shaun MacDonald is still out with forward James Vaughan cup-tied.

Winger Michail Antonio (calf) and defender Jose Fonte (ankle) are not quite ready to make their West Ham returns.

Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic are missing for the Hammers.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Wigan manager Paul Cook: "It'll be a good game, a good football match for people to view and I imagine there will be plenty of goals in the game.

"Our lads have been playing well for a period of time now. We have little dips in form like everyone, but that's due to the high standards the players have set and it is difficult to keep reproducing that.

"Once you have climbed Everest, it is always something you have done and for this club the FA Cup memories will never go away.

"For the majority of Wigan fans it will be the peak of their memories."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "I think I've always said our priority is the Premier League and we have to ensure we're a Premier League club.

"There is nothing more I'd love to give the West Ham supporters a day out at Wembley in a final if I could.

"Ask any club and they'd all say the same thing, that they'd like to win a trophy, but there is also a bigger picture which has to be looked at as well."

MATCH FACTS