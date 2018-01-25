FA Cup - Fourth Round
Hull15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

David Marshall
Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall has not played a league game since the 7-1 defeat by Tottenham on the final day of last season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins says David Marshall will start in goal after his clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Blackburn in the FA Cup third round.

Striker Will Keane could start as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Nottingham Forest will once again be without striker Daryl Murphy because of a rib injury.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt begins a two-match suspension having been booked 10 times so far this season.

Match facts

  • These two sides will be meeting in the FA Cup for the first time in over 50 years, with their last encounter coming in February 1966 at this very stage - Hull City won 2-0.
  • Hull City are in the FA Cup fourth round for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, only failing to reach this stage in 2014-15 when they lost to Arsenal in the third round.
  • Nottingham Forest hoping to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the just the third time since this century, making it past this stage in 2005 and 2014.
  • Hull have won four of their last five FA Cup home games at the KCOM Stadium (L1), with all four wins coming against Championship or Premier League opponents.
  • Hull City have won just two of their past 16 competitive matches, although one of these came in the FA Cup third round (1-0 v Blackburn) - they have lost eight and drawn six in this run.
  • Nottingham Forest beat Championship leaders Wolves last weekend (2-0) - they haven't won back-to-back competitive matches since October.

