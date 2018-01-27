Southampton v Watford

Gracia takes charge of Watford after leaving Russian side Rubin Kazan in June

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's record signing Guido Carrillo may not be ready to play against the Hornets after the striker's £19m move from Monaco on Thursday.

Defender Maya Yoshida could return for Saints after two weeks out with a hamstring injury however and Shane Long has recovered from illness.

Watford are likely to be without Troy Deeney (illness), while goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is still out (back).

Defender Molla Wague (hamstring) is also out for boss Javi Gracia's debut.

Tom Cleverley is a doubt for the Spaniard's first game in charge with a hamstring injury, while Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Kiko Femenia, Isaac Success and Will Hughes are still sidelined.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "We are trying to improve in all different aspects.

"In recent matches, we drew against Arsenal, Manchester United or Tottenham, but we couldn't move forward in games that on paper we have to win, and this is our target now, our goal, our purpose.

"I think the last five games the team is moving one step forward, not in terms of results, but in terms of different aspects in attack and defence."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "When I arrive at our next match, I don't think about the players who are injured.

"I think we have 18 players and with 18 players we are going to have a good performance, a good match and we need to go on in this competition."

MATCH FACTS