Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Philip Billing (right) has made five Premier League starts this season

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Philip Billing is hoping to make his first start in over three months against Birmingham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Billing has recovered from a damaged ankle, but midfielder Alex Pritchard is cup tied while striker Elias Kachunga and defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic (both knee) are out.

Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner has recovered from a groin injury.

Striker Isaac Vassell (knee) remains out.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner: "We are in the Premier League in a position where we are in the middle of the race, around the middle amongst 10 teams who will fight for survival.

"We are one of them.

"In the FA Cup, it's a second competition where we have booked a ticket for this round when we beat Bolton Wanderers and we have the chance to book a further ticket against Birmingham on Saturday."

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill: "Huddersfield have a way of playing that suits them. They're obviously tough on their own patch.

"But the FA Cup springs up results up and down the country that nobody is going to expect.

"If we're realistic people won't expect us to beat Huddersfield, but you never know. We'll look to win it whatever team we put out."

Match facts