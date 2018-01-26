Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur

Eriksen missed Sunday's draw against Southampton through illness

Newport midfielders Joss Lambadie and Matty Dolan could both return after absences with hamstring injuries.

Defender Ben White should be fit after a hamstring strain, but Tom Owen-Evans (dead leg) and Sean Rigg (hip) will be missing.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and playmaker Christian Eriksen are both recovering from the illness that kept them out of Spurs' draw against Southampton.

Defenders Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Serge Aurier (calf) are out.

WHAT THEY SAY

Newport County boss Mike Flynn: "I go into every game, whether it be as a manager or a player, with a lot of confidence.

"And if any player thinks that we can not win on Saturday then they will probably be sat next to me on the bench or up in the stand because we have to believe we can cause an upset.

"Otherwise we may as well take the money from the tickets and give Tottenham the tie."

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen: "I think this team has great focus, we know what we want and I'm very proud of that.

"We've got a very professional team that will approach this game against Newport in a very good way. We just have to approach it in the way we approach Premier League games, which we definitely will."

