Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Mignolet's last start was in the 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day

Simon Mignolet will return for Liverpool after being demoted to the club's number two goalkeeper.

Defender Dejan Lovren has recovered from the illness that saw him miss Monday's defeat by Swansea, while captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge could return.

West Brom's squad has been hit by flu with James McClean, Jay Rodriguez, Ben Foster, Ahmed Hegazi and Gareth McAuley among those unable to train.

Midfielder Sam Field is out (flu).

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: I think it's a good time to play football, to be honest. Much better than 12 o'clock - I am hungry at 12, but not at 7.45pm!

"I like it and hope people like it as well. It's a floodlight game and that's very good. It's very important that we create a special atmosphere.

"We played a few weeks ago against West Brom and they've developed since then. We played not that well that day, but they did well, so respect."

West Brom manager Alan Pardew: "We take less pressure into this game. It's a cup game with no league points on offer. The pressure is off us so maybe we can open up our game a little bit which is what I've been trying to encourage since I have been here.

"We will go to Liverpool and try and cause them problems.

MATCH FACTS