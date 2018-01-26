Championship
Ipswich15:00Wolves
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grant Ward in action for Ipswich
Grant Ward has missed Ipswich's last three matches
Ipswich will welcome Adam Webster and Grant Ward back into the squad after recovering from injuries.

Midfielder Cole Skuse (foot) misses out while Tom Adeyemi is closing in on a return but is short of match fitness.

Leaders Wolves spent the week at a warm weather training camp in Spain following their 2-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on 20 January.

They have no fresh injury concerns and left-back Ruben Vinagre is available after serving a three-match ban.

With their closest challengers not playing at the weekend, victory for Wolves will take them 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Match facts

  • The last four league contests between these two sides have produced just one goal, with Wolves winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to Ivan Cavaleiro.
  • In fact, before Wolves' victory, the last five league games had ended level, with Ipswich's last win coming in November 2014.
  • Since losing two successive league games at Portman Road at the end of October, Ipswich have lost just one of their previous seven (W4 D2), keeping clean sheets in three of their last four.
  • Nottingham Forest ended Wolves' 13 game unbeaten run last Saturday (W10 D3), the Midlands club haven't lost two in a row in the league since April 2017.
  • Wolves have failed to score in their last two Championship outings even though they are the highest scoring team in the league (50), they haven't failed to score in three consecutive league games since November 2014 (3).
  • John Ruddy has a save percentage of 73.8% this season; the second-best figure of keepers to have played at least two games in the Championship (Sam Johnstone - 76.9%).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves28195450222862
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Aston Villa28148642251750
5Bristol City2813964032848
6Sheff Utd281441042321046
7Fulham28129746341245
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Brentford28111074235743
10Leeds28134114033743
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich28124124140140
13Norwich28107112833-537
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2889113140-933
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2869132840-1227
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
