Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grant Ward has missed Ipswich's last three matches

Ipswich will welcome Adam Webster and Grant Ward back into the squad after recovering from injuries.

Midfielder Cole Skuse (foot) misses out while Tom Adeyemi is closing in on a return but is short of match fitness.

Leaders Wolves spent the week at a warm weather training camp in Spain following their 2-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on 20 January.

They have no fresh injury concerns and left-back Ruben Vinagre is available after serving a three-match ban.

With their closest challengers not playing at the weekend, victory for Wolves will take them 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Match facts