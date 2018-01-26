Championship
Bristol City15:00QPR
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers

Bristol City's Aden Flint and Marlon Pack applaud fans after their League Cup defeat by Manchester City
Bristol City have lost six of their past seven games in all competitions, and have taken just one point from the last 12 on offer in the Championship
Bristol City could give a debut to striker Lois Diony after he joined on loan from French side Saint-Etienne.

Nathan Baker and Famara Diedhiou are pushing for starts but goalkeeper Frank Fielding (groin) is out.

QPR defenders Alex Baptiste and James Perch and midfielder Jordan Cousins could return to the squad after injury.

Midfielder David Wheeler (ankle), forward Jamie Mackie (back) and strikers Paul Smyth (thigh) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) are all sidelined.

Match facts

  • Bristol City are unbeaten in seven home league matches against QPR (W3 D4) since losing 3-1 in September 2002.
  • However, Ian Holloway was in charge of the Hoops for that victory in 2002 during his first spell in charge.
  • Bristol City are without a win in their last four league games (D1 L3), after winning five of their previous six (D1).
  • QPR have picked seven points in their last four Championship away games (W2 D1 L1), more than the west London side had picked up in their previous 17 (5 points - 5 draws, 12 losses).
  • The Robins have failed to score in each of the last three league outings after scoring in eight successive games; the last time they failed to score in four consecutive league games was February 2011 (4).
  • Of players to have scored five goals or more in the Championship this season; QPR's Matt Smith has the highest percentage of headed goals (83.3% - five of his six).

Saturday 27th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves28195450222862
2Derby28158544232153
3Cardiff28156740251551
4Aston Villa28148642251750
5Bristol City2813964032848
6Sheff Utd281441042321046
7Fulham28129746341245
8Middlesbrough281351038271144
9Brentford28111074235743
10Leeds28134114033743
11Preston28101263228442
12Ipswich28124124140140
13Norwich28107112833-537
14Nottm Forest28112153543-835
15Millwall28810103333034
16QPR2889113140-933
17Sheff Wed28711103034-432
18Reading2878133036-629
19Barnsley2869132840-1227
20Bolton2868142646-2026
21Hull28510133945-625
22Sunderland28510133047-1725
23Birmingham2866161639-2324
24Burton2866162152-3124
