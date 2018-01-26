Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City could give a debut to striker Lois Diony after he joined on loan from French side Saint-Etienne.
Nathan Baker and Famara Diedhiou are pushing for starts but goalkeeper Frank Fielding (groin) is out.
QPR defenders Alex Baptiste and James Perch and midfielder Jordan Cousins could return to the squad after injury.
Midfielder David Wheeler (ankle), forward Jamie Mackie (back) and strikers Paul Smyth (thigh) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) are all sidelined.
Match facts
- Bristol City are unbeaten in seven home league matches against QPR (W3 D4) since losing 3-1 in September 2002.
- However, Ian Holloway was in charge of the Hoops for that victory in 2002 during his first spell in charge.
- Bristol City are without a win in their last four league games (D1 L3), after winning five of their previous six (D1).
- QPR have picked seven points in their last four Championship away games (W2 D1 L1), more than the west London side had picked up in their previous 17 (5 points - 5 draws, 12 losses).
- The Robins have failed to score in each of the last three league outings after scoring in eight successive games; the last time they failed to score in four consecutive league games was February 2011 (4).
- Of players to have scored five goals or more in the Championship this season; QPR's Matt Smith has the highest percentage of headed goals (83.3% - five of his six).