Barnsley v Fulham

Fulham are unbeaten in six Championship matches, scoring 19 goals and winning five of those games

Barnsley midfielder Gary Gardner may return after being ineligible against parent side Aston Villa last week.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove (dead leg) is unlikely to play, but full-back Daniel Pinillos could make his debut following his arrival from Spanish club Cordoba.

Fulham could give a debut to left-back Matt Targett after he joined on loan from Southampton on Monday.

Captain Tom Cairney will have his knee injury assessed, while forward Floyd Ayite (calf) is a doubt.

