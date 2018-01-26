Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock lost to Aberdeen in their most recent encounter

Aberdeen are without Joe Lewis against Kilmarnock, the goalkeeper requiring knee surgery after being injured in Wednesday's defeat by Rangers.

Danny Rogers will deputise while new signing Michael Devlin is recovering from a knee injury and hopes to return in March.

Cammy Bell is again the only absentee for Kilmarnock with a knee injury.

First-choice Jamie MacDonald will continue in goal while youngster Curtis Lyle will provide cover off the bench.

MATCH FACTS

Aberdeen are unbeaten in 16 league ties against Kilmarnock, scoring 35 while conceding just nine in that run.

Killie have been on the losing side on seven of their past eight trips to Pittodrie in the league but did draw with Aberdeen on their latest visit in September.

The Dons are seeking a third straight clean sheet at home in the Scottish Premiership.

Kilmarnock are currently unbeaten in their past six league games.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "There's good news and bad news. [Joe Lewis] hasn't broken his leg, which was initially the biggest fear. But the down side is that Joe needs an operation on his knee.

"He has cartilage damage and it's a significant injury. He will be ruled out for the foreseeable future, which is disappointing.

"I think we'll try and bring in another keeper. We'll look at all our options. We're fortunate having young Danny Rogers who has gained some experience in the Championship with Falkirk.

"We were disappointed with Wednesday's result but there is 15 league games to go and we've not got time to sit about and feel sorry for ourselves.

"We're still in a good place in the league. We're joint second, behind on goal difference and still loads to look forward to."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "We'll be ready for the game.

"We need this game. We've done good work in training and we're ready to go.

"It's always difficult against Aberdeen and Derek's side have had a good record against Kilmarnock in recent years so we will have to be at our very best to get anything out of the game."