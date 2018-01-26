Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell

Kyle Lafferty scored as Hearts beat Motherwell 1-0 last month

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Danny Amankwaa could make his debut for Hearts against Motherwell while Kyle Lafferty returns from suspension.

Isma Goncalves is nearing a move away from Hearts and will not feature while Rory Currie, Ashley Smith-Brown and Malauray Martin are injured.

Motherwell are without Ryan Bowman, Elliott Frear and Ellis Plummer but defenders Peter Hartley and Richard Tait return from bans.

Forward Alex Fisher has left Well to join Yeovil Town.

MATCH FACTS

Hearts have won each of their past four home league games against Motherwell without conceding a goal.

Motherwell have picked up just one win across their past five league ties against Hearts, conceding 11 times while finding the net just three times themselves.

Hearts stretched their league unbeaten run to 10 games with a 3-0 victory at Hamilton Academical during the week.

Well have scored more goals from free-kick situations (seven) than any other side in the Scottish Premiership.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "As a young boy [Danny Amankwaa] was on a very sharp incline and his career was heading upwards quickly, but then he has had problems with injury.

"In there somewhere is still that player who was destined to do great things.

"I accept it's a bit of a risk because he has had injuries, but the type [of injuries] make me feel a little better: knee injuries, problems with cartilage happens, even twice.

"I feel his career hasn't been allowed to continue on the trajectory it was on.

"I'm hoping that means he feels he has a lot to prove and he plays like the 18-year-old who was heading for the stars."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We want to add more before the window to make the squad stronger because we are well aware it's a busy, busy period.

"With the size of our squad we are always one or two injuries from a crisis.

"We have to make sure players we bring in are going to be first-team options and not just squad-fillers.

"I'm trying to wheel and deal. All managers at our level of budget have to do that. We are doing that as I speak and I am quite confident I will do some business before the end of the window.

"We will hopefully get at least one before the end of the window."