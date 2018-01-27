Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies17:30Bristol City Women
Venue: The Select Security Stadium

Liverpool Ladies v Bristol City Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women66002471718
2Chelsea Ladies65102442016
3Liverpool Ladies64021551012
4Arsenal Women63121311210
5Sunderland Ladies7304718-119
6Reading Women6222141048
7B'ham City Ladies7214913-47
8Bristol City Women7214419-157
9Everton Ladies72051112-16
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006022-220
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC