Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 43Nelson
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 18Hazard
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
- 22Jakubiak
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 16Calder
- 24Trafford
- 17Seedorf
- 4Chalmers
- 15Mulraney
- 14Oakley
- 20Bell
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 9Baird
- 10Doran Cogan
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- 33Harper
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Live Text
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.