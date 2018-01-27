Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Brechin0

Queen of the South v Brechin City

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Cameron
  • 23Beerman
  • 25Dykes
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 24Mercer
  • 18Fergusson
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 26Gourlay

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 14Lynas
  • 2McLean
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 8Graham
  • 7Tapping
  • 6Dale
  • 21Sinclair
  • 16Morrison
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 3Dyer
  • 4Fusco
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Watt
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212553023741
3Livingston219753124734
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth228773430431
6Inverness CT238782925431
7Morton217862721629
8Dumbarton224991528-1321
9Falkirk224992034-1421
10Brechin2205171648-325
