Scottish Championship
Livingston0Dumbarton0

Livingston v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 5Buchanan
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 31Gallagher
  • 24Thompson
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 19Hardie

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 10Boyd
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 15Hill
  • 22Dick
  • 14Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 2Smith
  • 10Walsh
  • 23Russell
  • 24Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 21Handling
Referee:
Colin Steven

Live Text

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212553023741
3Livingston219753124734
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth228773430431
6Inverness CT238782925431
7Morton217862721629
8Dumbarton224991528-1321
9Falkirk224992034-1421
10Brechin2205171648-325
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish football