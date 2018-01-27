Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Dundee United v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 5Quinn
- 4Durnan
- 17Robson
- 16Flood
- 12Stanton
- 58Lyng
- 8McDonald
- 11King
- 9Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 15Slater
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 22Kadded
- 26Ballantyne
- 27Martin
- 32Mason
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 4O'Ware
- 19Gasparotto
- 26Iredale
- 6Doyle
- 3Murdoch
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
- 25Ross
Substitutes
- 5Lamie
- 9Quitongo
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Live Text
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.