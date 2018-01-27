Scottish League One
Alloa0Raith Rovers0

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 7Stewart
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14Cawley
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16McKeown
  • 17Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 3McHattie
  • 11Barr
  • 12Matthews
  • 10Vaughan
  • 21Furtado
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 4Herron
  • 6Benedictus
  • 8Watson
  • 16Court
  • 18McKay
  • 20Hendry
Referee:
Alan Muir

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22145343182547
2Ayr23144559293046
3Arbroath21104741301134
4Stranraer239683638-233
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2165104349-623
9Queen's Park2347122446-2219
10Forfar2354142349-2619
