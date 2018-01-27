First Half begins.
Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 6Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 7Stewart
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 11Flannigan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14Cawley
- 15Malcolm
- 16McKeown
- 17Monaghan
- 21Wilson
Raith Rovers
- 17Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3McHattie
- 11Barr
- 12Matthews
- 10Vaughan
- 21Furtado
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 4Herron
- 6Benedictus
- 8Watson
- 16Court
- 18McKay
- 20Hendry
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.