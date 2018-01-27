Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Airdrieonians v Arbroath
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 5Watt
- 4McGregor
- 6Edwards
- 2Brownlie
- 7Stewart
- 8McIntosh
- 11Hastie
- 3MacDonald
- 9Duffy
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Fry
- 14Brown
- 15Brown
- 16O'Neil
- 17Muir
- 18Russell
- 19Cairns
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 6Whatley
- 5Martin
- 9McCord
- 11Kader
- 8Wallace
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14McIntosh
- 15Denholm
- 16Linn
- 17Yule
- 21Douglas
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Live Text
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.