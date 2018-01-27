Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Arbroath0

Airdrieonians v Arbroath

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 5Watt
  • 4McGregor
  • 6Edwards
  • 2Brownlie
  • 7Stewart
  • 8McIntosh
  • 11Hastie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Fry
  • 14Brown
  • 15Brown
  • 16O'Neil
  • 17Muir
  • 18Russell
  • 19Cairns

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 5Martin
  • 9McCord
  • 11Kader
  • 8Wallace
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Denholm
  • 16Linn
  • 17Yule
  • 21Douglas
Referee:
Steven Reid

Live Text

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22145343182547
2Ayr23144559293046
3Arbroath21104741301134
4Stranraer239683638-233
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2165104349-623
9Queen's Park2347122446-2219
10Forfar2354142349-2619
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC