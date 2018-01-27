Scottish League One
Albion0Stranraer0

Albion Rovers v Stranraer

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2Reid
  • 5Baur
  • 4MacDonald
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 14McLeish
  • 7Fisher
  • 8Holmes
  • 11Davidson
  • 9Shields
  • 10Higgins

Substitutes

  • 12Lightbody
  • 15McMullin
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Potts
  • 18Victoria
  • 19Watters

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 2Robertson
  • 12McGowan
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Neill
  • 16Turner
  • 19Beith
  • 25Dykes
  • 7Woods
  • 10Agnew
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 4Barron
  • 11Anderson
  • 15Scott
  • 18Gray
  • 20Lyon
  • 21McKinlay
Referee:
David Lowe

Live Text

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22145343182547
2Ayr23144559293046
3Arbroath21104741301134
4Stranraer239683638-233
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2165104349-623
9Queen's Park2347122446-2219
10Forfar2354142349-2619
