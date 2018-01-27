Scottish League One
East Fife0Forfar0

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 6Watson
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 3Docherty
  • 8Slattery
  • 19Thomson
  • 11Wilkie
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Millar
  • 21MacKenzie
  • 77Willis

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MacKintosh
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 6McNaughton
  • 7Easton
  • 9Aitken
  • 8Dingwall
  • 11Maciver
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 7Starkey
  • 12McBride
  • 14Duthie
  • 15Cregg
  • 16Malone
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Ryan Milne

Live Text

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22145343182547
2Ayr23144559293046
3Arbroath21104741301134
4Stranraer239683638-233
5Alloa219573226632
6East Fife2384113340-728
7Airdrieonians226883039-926
8Albion2165104349-623
9Queen's Park2347122446-2219
10Forfar2354142349-2619
