Scottish League Two
Clyde0Peterhead0

Clyde v Peterhead

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 5Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Nicoll
  • 6Lamont
  • 11Love
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 10Millar

Substitutes

  • 12Lowdon
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Sweeney
  • 18Martin
  • 21Gourlay

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 3Robertson
  • 5McCracken
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 20Leitch
  • 14McLean
  • 9McAllister
  • 18Brown

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Riley
  • 17Adams
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Live Text

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2313643223945
2Peterhead20142453233044
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Annan Athletic228862517832
5Stirling2094737261131
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2144131532-1716
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

