Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Berwick0

Cowdenbeath v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Pyper
  • 4Syme
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Malcolm
  • 6Mullen
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Smith
  • 10Cox
  • 11Swann
  • 9Malone

Substitutes

  • 12McInally
  • 14Hornby
  • 15Whittaker
  • 16Henderson
  • 17Luke
  • 18Penman
  • 19Muirhead

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13Stewart
  • 2Fleming
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 11Phillips
  • 12Petkov
  • 14O'Kane
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Hamilton
  • 8Lavery
  • 21See

Substitutes

  • 3Orru
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Cook
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan
  • 22Herriot
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2313643223945
2Peterhead20142453233044
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Annan Athletic228862517832
5Stirling2094737261131
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2144131532-1716
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC