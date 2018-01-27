Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Cowdenbeath v Berwick Rangers
-
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Pyper
- 4Syme
- 5Rumsby
- 3Malcolm
- 6Mullen
- 7Reilly
- 8Smith
- 10Cox
- 11Swann
- 9Malone
Substitutes
- 12McInally
- 14Hornby
- 15Whittaker
- 16Henderson
- 17Luke
- 18Penman
- 19Muirhead
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 2Fleming
- 6Fairbairn
- 11Phillips
- 12Petkov
- 14O'Kane
- 7Thomson
- 17Hamilton
- 8Lavery
- 21See
Substitutes
- 3Orru
- 9Murrell
- 15Cook
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
- 22Herriot
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Live Text
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.